WATCH: Senator Cotton Reminds Democrats About Their Connection To Torture Program

Sen. Tom Cotton names Democrats who supported John Brennan for CIA Director in 2013, despite his senior position when the agency used enhanced interrogation techniques. pic.twitter.com/U88ZWel8mZ — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) May 9, 2018

On Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) gave a friendly reminder to Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee, reminding them that they voted in favor of confirming President Barack Obama’s CIA director nominee John Brennan, who held a senior-level position in the agency during its use of enhanced interrogation techniques.

The CIA’s enhanced interrogation program, which came after the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 U.S. citizens, has been a focal point of the Democrats’ opposition to confirming Gina Haspel and is largely based off of a retracted report from ProPublica, which is a George Soros-funded group. – READ MORE

