WATCH: Senator Cotton Reminds Democrats About Their Connection To Torture Program

On Wednesday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) gave a friendly reminder to Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee, reminding them that they voted in favor of confirming President Barack Obama’s CIA director nominee John Brennan, who held a senior-level position in the agency during its use of enhanced interrogation techniques.

The CIA’s enhanced interrogation program, which came after the 9/11 attacks that killed nearly 3,000 U.S. citizens, has been a focal point of the Democrats’ opposition to confirming Gina Haspel and is largely based off of a retracted report from ProPublica, which is a George Soros-funded group. – READ MORE

