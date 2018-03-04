Politics TV
WATCH: Senator Calls for Ban On ‘Gas-Assisted’ Guns On MSNBC — Forgets That Doesn’t Exist
On Thursday afternoon, Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) appeared on MSNBC to discuss “common sense changes” on gun control. Heinrich stated that a minimum age requirement would prevent young people from buying “an assault rifle, an AR-15, or other gas-assisted, receiver firearms when they can’t buy a simple handgun.”
That’s right, he said “other gas-assisted, receiver firearms.”
Heinrich went on and explained that he also believes there should be “no fly, no buy provisions” since that is “a very common sense thing.”
Heinrich concluded, “If you can’t get on a commercial airliner because you’re too dangerous, you shouldn’t be able to walk into a sporting goods store and buy a semi-automatic rifle.” – READ MORE