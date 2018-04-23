Politics TV
WATCH: Sen. Susan Collins Delicately Slams Comey Over Book
On Sunday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” During her segment, host Chuck Todd asked her about James Comey and his tell-all book titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
On Sunday, Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” During her segment, host Chuck Todd asked her about James Comey and his tell-all book titled “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership.”
Daily Wire