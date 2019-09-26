WATCH: Sen. Kennedy Asks ‘Do You Think They Got Hunter Biden’s Name Off ZipRecruiter?’ Share:<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>Sen. John N. Kennedy (R., La.) offered an alternate explanation for Hunter Biden’s appointment to the board of Ukraine’s largest gas company while his father served as vice president. – READ MORE Share: Previous ArticleWATCH: Adam Schiff Performs Fake Conversation Between Trump and Ukraine President Next ArticleKevin McCarthy: ‘Why Aren’t We Investigating Joe Biden and Hunter Biden?’ (VIDEO)