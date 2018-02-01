Watch Sen. Joe Manchin Praise Trump And Then Destroy ‘Disrespectful’ Dems (VIDEO)

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia praised President Donald Trump’s State of The Union speech Wednesday morning and said Democrats who refused to stand were “disrespectful.”

Manchin told “Fox & Friends” host Brian Kilmeade it was common courtesy to stand for Trump as a Democrat.

“That’s the way I was raised in West Virginia. We have respect. There is civility still yet. There should be civility in this place,” he said. “That’s disrespectful. Last night was disrespectful.” – READ MORE

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump appeared for his highly anticipated first State of the Union address. The audience included the president’s family, his Cabinet, four of the Supreme Court justices, many members of Congress along with a guest of their choosing, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and 15 special guests of the president, which include MS-13 victims’ parents, service members, and hard-working Americans.

However, when Trump entered the room, everyone stood out of respect, and Republicans cheered and clapped for Trump, but most Democrats did not clap. – READ MORE

An “instant” poll of viewers who watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday night found that 75% approved of the speech, while only 25% disapproved — a 50-point margin in the president’s favor.

Our instant @cbsnews @yougov poll finds strong approval among viewers of SOTU pic.twitter.com/HQv7saMjdQ — Anthony Salvanto (@SalvantoCBS) January 31, 2018

CBS News remarked: “Eight in 10 Americans who watched tonight felt that the president was trying to unite the country, rather than divide it.”

The CBS News / YouGov poll may have been skewed somewhat by the fact that more Republicans watched the speech than Democrats. – READ MORE