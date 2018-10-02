WATCH: Sen. Hirono doesn’t answer when asked whether Dems leaked Christine Ford’s letter on Kavanaugh

Sen. Mazie Hirono, who has emerged as one of the most vocal opponents of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, on Sunday didn’t directly answer when asked if she was confident Democrats didn’t strategically leak Christine Ford’s accusations against him just days before a crucial Judiciary Committee vote.

Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono won’t deny that Democrats leaked Ford’s letter pic.twitter.com/wNL7x4QUwp — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 30, 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., received a letter from Ford in July outlining her claim that Kavanaugh had attacked her at a house party in the 1980s, and her office immediately recommended Ford retain a prominent liberal lawyer. But, as Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and other top Republicans repeatedly noted last week, Feinstein failed to follow committee protocols and notify her colleagues or federal authorities, even on a confidential basis, about the accusations.

"Are you confident the Democrats didn't leak that letter, and how do you respond to Senator Graham's charge that it was inappropriate for the Democrats to refer Dr. Blasey Ford to a lawyer?" host George Stephanopoulos asked Hirono on ABC's "This Week."