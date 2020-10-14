WATCH: Sen Hirono Asks Amy Coney Barrett If She Has Ever Committed Sexual Assault

Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono asked Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Tuesday if she had ever committed sexual assault.

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?”

“No, Sen. Hirono,” Barrett responded.

“Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct,” Hirono asked, to which Barrett responded, “No, senator.”

Sen. Mazie Hirono asks ACB “since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?” pic.twitter.com/6JgLkoIXIF — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 13, 2020

Hirono announced in January 2018 that she would ask all Supreme Court nominees this question in efforts to root out sexual misconduct.

“Starting today, I’m asking nominees to our courts, under oath, whether or not they have a history of sexual assault or harassment,” Hirono said on Twitter Jan. 10, 2018. “Like in other industries, our judges are in positions of power & #TimesUp.”

Starting today, I’m asking nominees to our courts, under oath, whether or not they have a history of sexual assault or harassment. Like in other industries, our judges are in positions of power & #TimesUp. pic.twitter.com/Jk0NcTBi3h — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) January 10, 2018

President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Kurt Engelhardt was the first judge that Hirono posed the question to, according to The Cut.

“Since you became a legal adult, have you ever made unwanted requests for sexual favors or committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature?” she asked Engelhardt, the publication reported. “Have you ever faced discipline or entered into a settlement related to this kind of conduct?”