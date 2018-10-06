WATCH: Sen. Hatch Details The Evidence Against The Kavanaugh Accusations

On the floor of the Senate Thursday, Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch of Utah made his closing arguments for the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, providing evidence against the uncorroborated allegations and condemning the Democrats’ manipulative and partisan handling of the allegations.

The senator began by stressing Kavanaugh's unquestionable qualifications for the position, noting that he is "among the most distinguished and most influential judges in the entire country" (full transcript, video below). His decisions have influenced the Supreme Court "no less than eleven times," said Hatch, and he has taught courses "at Harvard, Yale, and Georgetown."

When Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) was greeted by anti-Kavanaugh protesters demanding to speak to him on Thursday, the Republican shooed them away with his hand and told them he’d speak to them when they “grow up.” Clearly going in the opposite direction of Hatch’s warranted and vital advice, the hysterical protesters, right on cue, flew off the handle and cursed out the senator.

“Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us and exchange with us?” one of the protesters yelled at Hatch as he approached an elevator on Capitol Hill.

Hatch made a shooing motion with his hand.

"Don't you wave your hand at me!"