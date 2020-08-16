WATCH: Seattle liberals want President Trump after Democrat rioting

The tide is definitely turning and people are waking up.

The Democrats started the “summer of riots” with a different outcome in mind.

What they expected to happen was that the American people would rally around Black Lives Matter (BLM) and turn on President Donald Trump.

But, once again, the Left miscalculated.

Yes, Americans were outraged that George Floyd died. It was terrible… I still can’t watch that video. Nobody should be treated that way. – READ MORE

