WATCH: Sean Spicer Defies the Haters and Lives to Dance Another Week on DWTS

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer survived to dance another week during Monday night’s episode of the ABC hit Dancing with the Stars, despite dismal scores from the celebrity judges and the ire of diehard fans who say he is one of the worst dancers ever to appear on the show.

Spicer, President Donald Trump’s first press secretary, and his professional dancing partner, Lindsay Arnold, received the lowest score of the night from the judges — 18 out of a possible 30 points — for their jive to the song “Monster Mash.” Spicer was dressed as Frankenstein’s monster for the Halloween episode of the weekly show.

Fans of the show are livid about the couple’s longevity on the program in spite of Spicer’s abysmal dancing skills. – READ MORE