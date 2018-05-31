Politics TV
WATCH: Scorching GOP Ad Shows Pelosi Defend MS-13 as Gang Beats Victim in Background
Democrats’ Midterm Message? MS-13 killers aren’t so bad… pic.twitter.com/b6YeDVYDBy
— GOP (@GOP) May 29, 2018
The ad features video of California Democrat Nancy Pelosi criticizing President Donald Trump for referring to members of the MS-13 gang as “animals,” interspersed with television news coverage of MS-13’s brutal crimes.
Pelosi, who doesn’s come across as very bright even on her best days, ends up looking particularly pitiful in the course of the one-minute ad.
“When the president of the United States says these aren’t people, these are animals, you have to wonder does he not believe in the spark of divinity?” she says. – READ MORE
Conservative Tribune