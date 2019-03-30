WATCH: Schweizer Details New Corruption Claims Against Joe Biden

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mo3LpGOFIAY

Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute president and author of bestselling book “Clinton Cash” — a book that played a pivotal role in the 2016 election — has a new investigative book on government corruption that involves a series of accusations involving billions of dollars against some major political players, including former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State John Kerry, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Over the last week, Schweizer has spoken with Fox News’ Sean Hannity a few times about some of the key claims in the book, particularly claims against the current Democratic presidential frontrunner in the polls: Biden. As Schweizer explained in an interview with Hannity last week, his new book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” contains details about what he says is a corruption scandal involving Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

“This is the new corruption, Sean, and it’s not the corruption of $90,000 in your freezer. This is major amounts of money,” Schweizer told Hannity, noting at times the deals include “billions” of dollars. “It involves foreign governments who want to influence our leaders, and they way they get around disclosures. The way they get around the law is they don’t give the money to the politician, they don’t even give it to their spouse — they give it to their kids or they give it to a sibling. And that’s a way that it avoids detection. The amounts of money are massive.” – READ MORE