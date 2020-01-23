WATCH: Schiff Admits In Senate Trial That Impeachment About Stopping Trump Re-Election

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA), who is serving as a Democratic impeachment manager during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, admitted on Wednesday that Democrats’ partisan impeachment was about stopping the president from being re-elected.

“The House did not take this extraordinarily step lightly,” Schiff began. “As we will discuss, impeachment exists for cases in which the conduct of the president rises beyond mere policies, disputes to be decided otherwise, and without urgency at the ballot box.”

“Instead, we are here today to consider a much more grave matter and that is an attempt to use the powers of the presidency to cheat in an election,” Schiff continued. “For precisely this reason, the president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.”

“The president’s misconduct cannot be decided at the ballot box, for we cannot be assured that the vote will be fairly won.” — Rep. Adam Schiff, the lead House impeachment manager, during his opening statement to the U.S. Senate #ImpeachmentPBS pic.twitter.com/LaJux1Bh9I — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) January 22, 2020

Numerous top Democrats have essentially admitted that their pursuit of having Trump removed from office was about stopping him from being re-elected. – READ MORE