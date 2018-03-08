WATCH: Scarborough Tries To Lecture Ted Cruz On Guns, Gets Embarrassed

On Wednesday, liberal MSNBC host Joe Scarborough thought it would be a good idea to lecture Sen. Ted Cruz on the Second Amendment, which instantly backfired as Cruz mopped the floor with Scarborough.

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Cruz answered questions on a number of “issues ranging from gun rights to Brooklyn barbecue,” the WFB reported. Cruz and Scarborough got into a heated discussion over the 2008 Supreme Court ruling in Heller v. District of Columbia which protects American’s rights to own firearms.

Things got especially heated when Scarborough said, “You know every American doesn’t have a constitutional Second Amendment right to carry an AR-15. Yes or no?” – READ MORE

