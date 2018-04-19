WATCH: Savannah Guthrie Kicked Off This Interview Making Fun Of ‘Giraffe’ Comey’s Height – Right To His Face

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie held James Comey’s feet to the fire during a Wednesday morning interview on “Today.”

“Terrifying,” Comey told Guthrie when she asked how it feels to have his new book, “A Higher Loyalty,” out in the public eye. “Just because of all the attention to it. I don’t crave that. It’s hard for me to hide because I’m a giraffe.”

“Yeah. You are shorter in person,” Guthrie answered with a smile on her face. “I did have to say.”

“It still seems raw. It seems like you have some scores to settle,” she continued. “A little bit of anger left over, a little bit of bitterness.” – READ MORE

