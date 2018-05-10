WATCH: Sarah Sanders Swats Away Jim Acosta ‘Torture’ Question

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders swatted away two questions from Jim Acosta Wednesday — and she did not hold back in her answers.

Acosta asked, “Does the president still believe that torture works, as he said during the campaign?”

“You know, honestly I haven’t had a conversation with him about that recently,” Sanders responded. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1