WATCH: Sarah Sanders Swats Away Jim Acosta ‘Torture’ Question
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders swatted away two questions from Jim Acosta Wednesday — and she did not hold back in her answers.
Acosta asked, “Does the president still believe that torture works, as he said during the campaign?”
“You know, honestly I haven’t had a conversation with him about that recently,” Sanders responded. – READ MORE
