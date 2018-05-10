WATCH: Sarah Sanders minces NO words about criticism from Kerry, Clinton & Obama

.@PressSec on @BarackObama, @HillaryClinton and @JohnKerry coming out against @POTUS‘ Iran deal decision: “They would probably be the last three people that we would look to for advice and counsel.” pic.twitter.com/7ApZPNZhEc — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 9, 2018

At today’s White House press briefing, a reporter asked Sarah Sanders about the harsh criticism from John Kerry, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama that has been leveled in the wake of Trump’s decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran Deal. Sanders’ response is classic.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1