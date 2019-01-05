WATCH: Sarah Sanders Has Solid Response After House Dem Makes Profane Impeachment Comment

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a measured but firm response after newly-elected Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) said she wanted to “impeach the motherf**ker,” referring to President Donald Trump.

Instead of addressing the profanity, Sanders told “Fox & Friends” on Friday that Democrats attacked the president because of how successful he was.

“The only reason that they want to come after this president is because they know that they can’t beat him,” she told Fox News hosts. “They can’t beat him when it comes to a policy debate and they’re not going to beat him when it comes to 2020.”

“I hope that some of these new faces that campaigned on being different and being a change will actually come here to work with the president, work for solutions, and actually look to help the American people, not to help their own political careers,” she said. – READ MORE