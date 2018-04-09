WATCH: Sarah Sanders has Perfect Response to Reporter Questioning Trump’s ‘Trade War’

While the media is freaking out over the purported trade war, the president isn’t really sweating it — at least, not if press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ response to a reporter’s question about the “trade war” Friday was any indication.

Reporter: Does President Trump still think that trade wars are easy to win? White House Press Secretary Sanders: “I think the president feels like if he is in charge of those negotiations, absolutely. He’s the best negotiator at the table.” pic.twitter.com/cSybXGvk5z — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 7, 2018

“Does the president think that trade wars are easy to win? Is that still his view?” the reporter asked, with a bit of snippiness in his tone.

“I think the president feels like he is in charge of those negotiations, absolutely,” Sanders responded.- READ MORE

