True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Sarah Sanders has Perfect Response to Reporter Questioning Trump’s ‘Trade War’

Posted on by
Share:

While the media is freaking out over the purported trade war, the president isn’t really sweating it — at least, not if press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ response to a reporter’s question about the “trade war” Friday was any indication.

“Does the president think that trade wars are easy to win? Is that still his view?” the reporter asked, with a bit of snippiness in his tone.

“I think the president feels like he is in charge of those negotiations, absolutely,” Sanders responded.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sarah Sanders Has Perfect Response To Reporter Questioning Trump's 'Trade War'
Sarah Sanders Has Perfect Response To Reporter Questioning Trump's 'Trade War'

'He’s the best negotiator at the table.'

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: