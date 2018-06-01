WATCH: Sarah Sanders Gives Strong Response To NBC Reporter Trying To Tie Trump To Roseanne

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders provided a strong response to NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell’s attempt to tie actress Roseanne Barr to President Donald Trump and raise questions about his response to her inflammatory tweet.

The sitcom star recently had her television series cancelled after she sent out a racially charged tweet, blaming the incident on medication.

As reported by Newsbusters, O’Donnell asked if the president had been in contact with Barr and about his reaction to the cancellation on Twitter.

“Has the President spoken to Roseanne Barr, as we know has been a long-time friend of his?” she asked. “And why did he choose to address the ABC policy instead of the underlying issue of concerns about a racist comment that she tweeted out?”- READ MORE

