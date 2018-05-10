WATCH: Sarah Sanders Finally Loses It – Incinerates Sad Reporter For Whining About Press

Sarah Sanders sharply confronted a reporter during Wednesday’s White House briefing for asking about President Trump’s threat to take away the press credentials of the “fake news.”

“The Fake News is working overtime,” Trump had tweeted earlier that day. “Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials?”

Fast forward to the briefing, and a reporter asked if snatching credentials is a line “you would be willing to cross?”

Sanders responded bluntly, “I’m standing up in front of you have right now taking your questions.”- READ MORE

