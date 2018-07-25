WATCH: Sarah Sanders Embarrasses White House Reporter in What Could Be Her Best Diss Ever

Sanders took the media to task again on Monday over their unfair reporting on Russia, saying that she wasn’t sure “why that is so hard for the media to write about,” The Daily Caller reported.

A reporter had asked, “The president has forcefully spoken out against Iran and North Korea. He said he would forcefully speak out against any threat. Russia’s interference is a threat to our democracy. Why would he not forcefully denounce that?”

“The president has been incredibly tough on Russia,” Sanders said. “He has brought it up directly to (Putin) in person every single time that they have met. He has put unprecedented sanctions and been extremely tough on Russia across a number of fronts, which we have addressed here it many times before. Frankly, I’m not sure why that is so hard for the media to write about.” – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday called special counsel Robert Mueller‘s ongoing investigation into possible ties between President Trump‘s campaign and Russia “a hoax and a waste of time.”

“We’d all be a lot better off if … Congress and the special counsel could come to the same conclusion that the rest of America has — that this is a hoax and a waste of time,” Sanders said on “Fox & Friends.”

Trump has continued to decry Mueller’s investigation as a “hoax” and a “witch hunt,” though Mueller last week indicted 12 Russian intelligence officials for conspiring to influence the 2016 election by hacking Democratic organizations and individuals.- READ MORE

