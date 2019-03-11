WATCH: Sarah Sanders Calls on Democrats to ‘Follow Suit’ and Condemn Omar as Harshly as the GOP Condemned King

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders returned to the briefing room to level Democrats over their response to comments from Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) that many found to be anti-Semitic.

Omar continues to face accusations of anti-Semitism after repeated comments accusing supporters of Israel of being money hungry and having loyalty to another country. Prior to her election, she also claimed that Jews had “hypnotized the world.” All of these attacks fall into the definition of anti-Semitism, as described by the U.S. Department of State.

On Pres. Trump calling Democrats "anti-Jewish" following House resolution opposing hate, Sarah Sanders tells @jonkarl "remarks…made by a number of Democrats" should be "called by name. It shouldn't be put in a watered-down resolution." https://t.co/YyzeDm2QJf pic.twitter.com/5qNvhmHZlI — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2019

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have condemned Omar several times, but some Democrats have been more hesitant. This was demonstrated in a House resolution that began as a way to condemn anti-Semitism and ended as — what some Republican lawmakers called — a “watered-down” condemnation of general bigotry that didn’t even include Omar’s name. Omar still remains on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

During the White House press briefing, Sanders fielded questions about Trump’s views on Democrats after it was reported that he said he believes they “hate Jewish people.” In her response, Sanders compared the situation with Omar to the situation Republicans faced after racist comments were made by Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa). – MORE