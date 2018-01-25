WATCH: Sarah Sanders Asked About WH’s Relationship With Sanctuary Cities — Her Response Is a Smackdown

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a press briefing just after the government shutdown came to an end, and many of the questions were pointed at the issue of sanctuary cities and immigration.

The shutdown occurred after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Democrats could not agree on a deal over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program with President Donald Trump and Republicans. Schumer eventually gave in to vote to reopen the government in exchange for negotiations on DACA.

During the briefing, Sanders was asked about the Department of Justice “threatening 23 so-called sanctuary cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with subpoenas.”– READ MORE

The Justice Department is threatening 23 so-called sanctuary cities, including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, with subpoenas if they fail to provide documents to show whether local law enforcement officers are sharing information with federal immigration authorities.

The demand, outlined Wednesday by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, represents a new escalation by the Trump administration to punish local jurisdictions that do not fully comply with federal immigration enforcement efforts, including by sharing the immigration status of local prisoners.

The subpoena threat comes as Congress prepares to restart talks on revamping the immigration system, days after lawmakers’ failure to reach an agreement on the politically-charged issue led to a three-day government shutdown.

Sessions has made it one of his top priorities to crack down on sanctuary cities, a term that describes more than 300 local governments that have limited their cooperation with federal immigration officials. – READ MORE

Some Democrat mayors decided to showboat on Wednesday, boycotting a meeting with President Trump because the Justice Department has threatened sanctuary cities, asserting that they will be denied public safety grant money if they don’t cough up documents proving they aren’t withholding information about the citizenship or immigration status of people in custody.

The stunt from the mayors was prompted by letters from Justice Department officials that warned subpoenas would be sent if the cities did not hand over the documents. The letters were simply confirmation that the Trump Administration is serious about its threat to deny the grant money to cities that are defying a federal law that requires them to share the appropriate information with the federal government.

Trump slammed the boycotting mayors, saying they put the needs of “criminal illegal immigrants over law-abiding Americans.”

Some of the grandstanding mayors responded as follows: New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, the conference president, stated, “The Trump administration’s decision to threaten mayors and demonize immigrants yet again — and use cities as political props in the process — has made this meeting untenable. … The U.S. Conference of Mayors is proud to be a bipartisan organization. But an attack on mayors who lead welcoming cities is an attack on everyone in our conference.” – READ MORE

