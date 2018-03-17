True Pundit

WATCH: Sarah Sanders Asked If Trump's Top Officials' Jobs Are Safe — Her Fiery Answer Hits Democrats

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back Friday against questions about impending staff shake-ups, reminding the press that President Donald Trump has the right to assemble whatever team he deems necessary to advance his agenda.

She snuck in a jab at Democrats, too:

“The president shouldn’t be bound because Democrats in the Senate can’t do their job. If the president wants to be able to make a change because he feels like it’s the right thing for the American people, his hands shouldn’t be tied because Democrats failed to do what they were elected to do.”READ MORE

“That’s not how the system works.”
