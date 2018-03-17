WATCH: Sarah Sanders Asked If Trump’s Top Officials’ Jobs Are Safe — Her Fiery Answer Hits Democrats

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders pushed back Friday against questions about impending staff shake-ups, reminding the press that President Donald Trump has the right to assemble whatever team he deems necessary to advance his agenda.

She snuck in a jab at Democrats, too:

"The president shouldn't be bound because Democrats in the Senate can't do their job. If the president wants to be able to make a change because he feels like it's the right thing for the American people, his hands shouldn't be tied because Democrats failed to do what they were elected to do."

