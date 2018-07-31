True Pundit

WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tosses Crazed CNN’s Jim Acosta Out of the Oval Office Like a Rag Doll (Video)

“White House aide shout down Jim for asking collusion questions: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”

The voice telling Acosta to hit the highway is reportedly Sarah Huckabee Sanders — throwing a crazed Acosta out of the office.

At some point wouldn’t you think Acosta would be embarrassed for his demeanor to the President of the United States?

BRAVO for the removal.

