WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Tosses Crazed CNN’s Jim Acosta Out of the Oval Office Like a Rag Doll (Video)

“White House aide shout down Jim @ Acosta for asking collusion questions: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.”

The voice telling Acosta to hit the highway is reportedly Sarah Huckabee Sanders — throwing a crazed Acosta out of the office.

At some point wouldn’t you think Acosta would be embarrassed for his demeanor to the President of the United States?

BRAVO for the removal.

White House aide shout down Jim @Acosta for asking collusion questions: “Move, Jim! Let’s go! Keep going Jim. Let’s go. We’re leaving. Come on Jim. Go. We’re done.” pic.twitter.com/UhGoN7CHN4 — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) July 30, 2018

