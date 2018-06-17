WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders shuts down unhinged reporter berating her about child separation policy

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refused to answer combative and pointed questioning by a reporter who was asking her if she had compassion for migrants whose families were being separated at the border.

CNN analyst and White House correspondent for Playboy Brian Karem berated Sanders at Thursday’s press briefing over the controversial policy implemented by the Trump administration of separating children from parents at the border.

“Don’t you have any empathy for what these people are going through?” Karem exclaimed. “They have less than you do!”

“I’m trying to be serious but I’m not gonna let you talk out of turn,” Sanders responded, dismissing his question.

“Hey Brian, I know you want to get some more TV time,” Sanders interjected, “but that’s not what this is about. I want to recognize you, go ahead Jill.” – READ MORE

