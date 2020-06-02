WATCH: Santa Monica Looter Admits He’s Doing It ‘for the Money,’ Not George Floyd

Bill Melugin on Fox 11 Los Angeles was in the middle of the riots in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, and got the opportunity to interview a looter who was arrested. – READ MORE

