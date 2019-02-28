WATCH: Santa Fe High Schooler Rips MAGA Hat and Trump Banner Off Another Student

A Student At Edmond High School In Santa Fe, New Mexico, Was Caught On Video Confronting A Student Wearing A “make America Great Again” Hat And A “trump 2020” Banner As A Cape. The Student Knocked The Maga Hat Off Of The Other Student’s Head, Before Forcibly Ripping The Banner Off And Throwing It To The Ground.

A Trump supporting student at Edmond Santa Fe High School had his MAGA flag ripped off of him by another student. These malicious attacks must be dealt with. RT! pic.twitter.com/ssw208g82Z — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 26, 2019

An altercation between two students involving a MAGA hat and a “Trump 2020” banner at a high school in Santa Fe, New Mexico was caught on video on Monday, which resulted in one of the students being issued a summons for battery and assault.

The video shows a student, identified as 18-year-old Kenneth Dewayne, confronting a white student wearing a MAGA hat and wearing a “Trump 2020” banner as a cape, in what appears to be a hallway inside the high school, as reported by the Edmond Sun. – READ MORE