WATCH: Sanders Dodges When Asked About Italy’s Overwhelmed Health Care System Under Coronavirus

During Sunday evening’s Democratic debate in Washington, D.C., between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), the coronavirus was a hot topic.

Near the beginning of the debate, moderator Jake Tapper of CNN asked Sanders about how the United States might avoid ending up in the same situation as Italy, where stories have emerged of a massively overburdened health care system.

Bernie: “We don’t have a system… we have thousands of private insurance plans…that is not a system prepared to provide healthcare for all people.” Biden: “That has nothing to do with a crisis. We are at war with a virus. This has nothing to do with copays or anything.” pic.twitter.com/qtuwpi3uXN — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 16, 2020

"If you were president, right now, what would you do to make sure every sick American is able to get treatment so the U.S. does not suffer the same fate as Italy, where doctors have to decide right now who gets life-saving treatment and who does not?" asked Tapper.

