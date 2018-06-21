True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Posted on by
Share:

Rankled that CNN thought it knew more about her thoughts and plans than she did, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders this week chided a CNN reporter for making false accusations about her.

Monday’s media briefing was conducted by Sanders along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

Word of Nielsen’s presence preceded the briefing, which led CNN’s media reporter Oliver Darcy to quote CNN’s Jeff Zeleny as saying Sanders did not want to conduct Monday’s briefing because it would involve the ongoing controversy over separating illegal immigrant children from parents who are being held for prosecution for illegal border-crossing, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

That led to a bit of testy dialogue when the briefing took place, as reported by the White House pool report. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for 'False' Accusations
Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for 'False' Accusations

'Since you and your network falsely accused me ...'

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: