WATCH: Sanders Calls Out CNN During Briefing for ‘False’ Accusations

Rankled that CNN thought it knew more about her thoughts and plans than she did, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders this week chided a CNN reporter for making false accusations about her.

Monday’s media briefing was conducted by Sanders along with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan.

Word of Nielsen’s presence preceded the briefing, which led CNN’s media reporter Oliver Darcy to quote CNN’s Jeff Zeleny as saying Sanders did not want to conduct Monday’s briefing because it would involve the ongoing controversy over separating illegal immigrant children from parents who are being held for prosecution for illegal border-crossing, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

A White House official tells @jeffzeleny that @PressSec didn't want to do the briefing today amid questions on child separation policy, so @SecNielsen is being flown in from New Orleans to take questions. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) June 18, 2018

That led to a bit of testy dialogue when the briefing took place, as reported by the White House pool report. – READ MORE

