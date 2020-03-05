WATCH: Sanders Blames the ‘Corporate Media’ After Super Tuesday Shortcomings

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) did not have the sort of dominating appearance on Super Tuesday that would have propelled him into an insurmountable delegate lead pushing him to the nomination.

While Bernie took California, former Vice President Joe Biden struck surprising victories in Texas and Massachusetts.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Bernie addressed the shortcomings of his campaign and took a shot at the “corporate media.”

in his remarks following Super Tuesday, Bernie takes a shot at the “corporate media” pic.twitter.com/xshiNsnFSy — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomasDC) March 4, 2020

In his remarks, Sanders said that his campaign “has taken on the entire political establishment and that is an establishment, which is working frantically to try to defeat us.”

“There has not been a campaign, I think, that has been having to deal with the kind of venom we’re seeing from some in the corporate media.” – READ MORE

