WATCH: Sanders Asked About Jimmy Carter’s Criticisms of Trump — Her Response Shuts Him Down

Posted on by
On Tuesday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded to former President Jimmy Carter’s recent criticisms of President Donald Trump.

“What sort of reaction does the White House have to Jimmy Carter’s statement about most people wanting a president with basic moral values?” a reporter asked.

“I think the people of this country came out by the millions to support Donald Trump, support his agenda and the policies that he’s pushing forward,” Sanders replied. – READ MORE

