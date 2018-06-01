True Pundit

WATCH: Sad Ben Rhodes Memes Storm the Internet

Posted on
New Video Of A Speechless And Horrified Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes On Election Night Has Gone Viral, As Trump Supporters Are Gleefully Making Memes About The Former Obama Official’s Befuddled Moment In An Hbo Documentary.

A new video of a speechless and horrified Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes on election night has gone viral.

