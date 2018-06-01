WATCH: Sad Ben Rhodes Memes Storm the Internet

New Video Of A Speechless And Horrified Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes On Election Night Has Gone Viral, As Trump Supporters Are Gleefully Making Memes About The Former Obama Official’s Befuddled Moment In An Hbo Documentary.

Sad Ben Rhodes Remix No. 2 pic.twitter.com/HsvLoP33U1 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) May 31, 2018

So Hillary's theme, "Fight Song" fits perfectly over Ben Rhodes Shell Shocked on Election Night and I laughed too much at it. 😂😂😂 h/t @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/iHiTm9egMh — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 30, 2018

Ben Rhodes mourning Hillary's election night loss to the tune of Hello Darkness pic.twitter.com/539ZEKtLp2 — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) May 30, 2018

