WATCH: Sad Ben Rhodes Memes Storm the Internet
Sad Ben Rhodes Remix No. 2 pic.twitter.com/HsvLoP33U1
— Carpe Donktum🔹 (@Carpedonktum) May 31, 2018
So Hillary's theme, "Fight Song" fits perfectly over Ben Rhodes Shell Shocked on Election Night and I laughed too much at it. 😂😂😂
h/t @JackPosobiec pic.twitter.com/iHiTm9egMh
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 30, 2018
Ben Rhodes mourning Hillary's election night loss to the tune of Hello Darkness pic.twitter.com/539ZEKtLp2
— Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) May 30, 2018
A new video of a speechless and horrified Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes on election night has gone viral.