WATCH: S.E. Cupp Obliterates Self-Righteous Journalists For Becoming Activists To Push For Gun Control

On Thursday, HLN host S.E. Cupp absolutely lambasted the media for how they are covering mass shootings, as many so-called “journalists” are taking off their masks and revealing that they are actually Democratic activists.

“I do know that there isn’t likely a law, existing or imagined, that would have prevented it. Anyone who says otherwise is not being honest with you,” Cupp said of the Florida shooting this week that left 17 dead and 14 wounded. “Speaking of honesty. If you’re like me, you turn on the news to get information, a set of facts. … Well, if you turn on cable news last night and this morning, it is safe to say you didn’t get the news,” she said, according to NewsBusters.

“When it comes to guns, news anchors take off their journalist hats and put on their activist hats,” Cupp continued. “And they do it without shame or disclaimer because they believe righteousness is the same thing as being right.” – READ MORE

