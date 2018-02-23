Politics TV
WATCH: S.E. Cupp Calls Out Gun Grabbers for Lying About Their Intentions
HLN conservative host S.E. Cupp followed up her masterful takedown of self-righteous journalists who become anti-gun activists, last Thursday, by using the opening monologue of Tuesday’s S.E. Cupp Unfiltered to call out disingenuous gun grabbers for lying about their intentions. “There is nothing more disingenuous than the idea that no one is talking about banning guns,” Cupp declared.
Cupp began the show by slamming actress Alyssa Milano for sending out an “inane” tweet spewing hate for the Second Amendment because it was passed during a time when smallpox and dying during childbirth were “popular.”
“What Milano tweeted may be inane, but what’s problematic is that other inane ideas masquerade and serious and actually get considered. People say all kinds of crazy things in a desperate attempt to quote, ‘do something,’” Cupp cautioned. – READ MORE
