    WATCH: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Admits She Was Liquored Up at State of Union Address

    Sounds like Brett Kavanaugh’s fondness for a couple of cold brews makes him an even better candidate for the U.S. Supreme Court.

    Just ask Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who admits whe was partially liquored during at least one of Obama’s State of the Union addresses.

    So, what were the Democrats saying about Kavanaugh’s teen and college drinking?

    I guess they missed Ginsburg’s confession that she was drinking before she passed out a couple times during the speech. Again this isn’t really a big deal if you’re a Democrat.

    But if you’re a Republican candidate for the Supreme Court, apparently even your teen drinking has become a federal case.

