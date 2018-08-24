WATCH: Rush Limbaugh Points Out ‘Double Standard’ Made Evident in Mueller Investigation

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh charged on his program Wednesday the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation continues to prove that there is “dual system of justice” in the United States.

“There is clearly now a double standard, a dual system of justice at the highest levels of our Department of Justice,” Limbaugh said. “You can see it in the way the DOJ and the FBI exonerated the Democrat presidential candidate when real crimes were taking place for years and years right under their noses, crimes they perhaps even participated in.”

Limbaugh pointed to the criminal conviction of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea agreement entered into by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The conservative icon contrasted the way in which Trump associates are being handled by the Department of Justice with how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides were

Former FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the DOJ would not be prosecuting Clinton for mishandling of classified information and her failure to turn over work-related emails to the State Department that were subject to multiple congressional subpoenas.

Comey’s decision not to prosecute came despite describing Clinton and her associates as “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.” – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani told The Washington Post on Wednesday that he believes special counsel Robert Mueller “might be at the end” of his investigation into Russian interference after his prosecutors won a conviction against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort on eight of 18 counts.

“He has to be winding down. What else is there? Near the end,” Giuliani told the Post from a golf course in Scotland

Giuliani, calling Post from golf course in Scotland, says he has spoken with POTUS today and deliberated over what it all means—Manafort, Cohen, etc. Says, optimistically, they believe Mueller “might be at the end now. He has to be winding down. What else is there? Near the end.” — Robert Costa (@costareports) August 22, 2018

Giuliani has frequently floated deadlines in the Mueller investigation without any indication that the special counsel is close to finishing his work. Giuliani has said multiple times that Mueller plans to finish his investigation by Sept. 1, but the special counsel has not commented publicly on the matter.

Mueller on Tuesday requested that sentencing for former national security adviser Michael Flynn be pushed back to Sept. 17, an indication that Mueller’s work will extend into the fall. Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to the FBI as part of the special counsel’s investigation. – READ MORE