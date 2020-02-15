WATCH: Rush Limbaugh is moved to tears by caller who offers to donate one of his lungs to him

A caller into Rush Limbaugh’s program on Wednesday had an unusual request for El Rushbo: He wanted to speak to his producer. However, rather than complaining, the listener told Limbaugh’s producer, Bo Snerdley, that he was ready to sacrifice one of his own lungs to help “America’s Anchorman” beat the advanced-stage lung cancer he’s battling.

“I just asked Snerdley, ‘What did that guy want who was through talking to me and wanted to talk to you?'” said the conservative talk radio legend about his off-air conversation with the show’s producer. “Snerdley did not drop a beat: ‘He wanted to donate a lung if you wanted one.'”

A caller wanted to talk to Rush Limbaugh’s producer after they were done talking. After the break, Rush got emotional as he reveals the caller was willing to donate one of his lungs to him, if need be. pic.twitter.com/n5XneZZV3H — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 13, 2020

At this point, a visibly moved Limbaugh took a deep breath and said, “Oh, wow…..that would have been the last thing that I … I thought he was trying to grease the skids to call-in again. …

“You all just continue to … stop me dead in my tracks,” he added. – READ MORE

