WATCH: Rudy Giuliani lights up pot-smokin’ Kamala Harris, destroys her in one brilliant puff

Giuliani on Kamala Harris prosecuting marijuana smokers pic.twitter.com/HTMRgDt6Tq — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) August 15, 2020

Rudy Giuliani went after Kamala’s privilege by pointing out that she went after a whopping 1,500 marijuana smokers —not dealers, SMOKERS— and then when asked if she smoked pot, she giggled and cracked “Jamaican Rasta” jokes and talked about her favorite music to listen to while she was high as a kite.

What a slap in the face to the peasants she now expects to vote for her. Rudy Giuliani says she’s a “horrible person.” – READ MORE

