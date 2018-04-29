Business TV
WATCH: RTIC Coolers Adds Another Nail In Yeti Boycott After It Dropped the NRA With New Video Ad
The fallout from the feud between the National Rifle Association and outdoor cooler company Yeti continues, and its competitors are taking full advantage of attracting Yeti’s alienated customers.
In addition to voicing its support for the Second Amendment by posting the text of it on its Facebook page, RTIC Coolers has gone the extra step and posted a new video ad titled “What We Stand For.”
With the American flag waving in the background, the phrases “God Bless Amendments” and “God Bless Freedom” appear. The ad has been well-received by RTIC customers. – READ MORE
IJR - Independent Journal Review