WATCH: Room ERUPTS When Acting AG Whitaker Tells Democrat Chair His ‘Five Minutes Is Up’

On Friday morning, Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker told Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) that he had exceeded his five-minute time limit during a Justice Department oversight hearing, drawing gasps from the packed room.

“In your capacity as Acting Attorney General, have you ever been asked to approve any request or action to be taken by the Special Counsel?” asked House Judiciary Chair Nadler.

The Acting Attorney General, who noted that he was at the hearing voluntarily, calmly told Nadler: “Mr. Chairman, I see that your five minutes is up.”

The room erupted with reactions of groans, gasps, and snickers.