WATCH: Ron Paul calls on Jeff Sessions to resign over marijuana decision

Former Rep. Ron Paul hit out at Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Saturday over his decision to roll back an Obama-era policy that led to a hands-off approach when dealing with marijuana in states where it has been legalized, and called for Sessions to resign.

WATCH:

The new policy allows federal prosecutors to decide how to prioritize resources to crack down on states that have allowed adults to posses recreational pot.

“He represents something that is so un-American as far as I’m concerned,” Paul told CNN’s Michael Smerconish. “The war on drugs, to me, is a war on liberty.” – READ MORE

