WATCH: Rising Republican Candidate Kim Klacik Delivers Speech At Republican Convention

Republican congressional candidate Kim Klacik, who is running in Maryland’s 7th district, slammed the Democratic Party on Monday night during the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“I’m the first Black female Republican candidate running for a Maryland Congressional seat, ever,” Klacik said. “The Democrats have controlled my city, Charm City, for over 50 years and they have run this beautiful place into the ground. Abandoned buildings, liquor stores on every corner, drug addicts and guns on the street — that is now the norm in many neighborhoods.”

“You’d think Maryland taxpayers would be getting a whole lot since our taxes are out of control; instead, we are paying for decades of incompetence and corruption,” Klacik continued. “Sadly, this same cycle of decay exists in many of America’s Democrat-run cities. And yet, the Democrats still assume that Black people will vote for them, no matter how much they let us down and take us for granted.” – READ MORE

