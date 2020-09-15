WATCH: Rioters Throw Bricks At Police In Pennsylvania After Minority Man Shot For Charging Cop With Knife

Rioters, whom some journalists identified as Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters, attacked a police station in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday night and threw bricks at police officers.

The attack happened after a Lancaster police officer shot a man, identified by police as Ricardo Munoz, 27, who charged at him with a knife earlier in the day.

PENNSYLVANIA: black bloc Antifa destroy the windows and body of a Lancaster detective’s car using a bricks Black lives matter protesters join in and call to light the car on fire pic.twitter.com/3tdCL5zaYi — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) September 14, 2020

The Lancaster Police Department said that a group of more than 100 individuals refused to leave the area after an unlawful assembly had been declared.

“The group failed to follow the instructions and chemical agents were used to disperse the crowd,” the department said in a statement. “Members of the crowd damaged a county vehicle parked in the front of the police station. Bricks were thrown through the front of the police station and into the post office window.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --