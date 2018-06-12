WATCH: Ridiculous Video Shows Results of Clinton Admin’s Prep for NK Meeting

Few remember that the Clinton administration led the last serious attempt at rapprochement with the North Koreans, back in the autumn of 2000. In the closing days of Clinton’s presidency, Secretary of State Madeleine Albright trekked to Pyongyang in the hope of getting North Korea to give up its long-range missiles.

At the end of the trip, Albright said she had obtained an “unqualified pledge” from then-North Korean leader Kim Jong Il (the current Kim’s father) that he would give up the missiles. However, The New York Times‘ Jane Perlez wrote that the issue got lost as the fallout from the 2000 election dragged on and Kim Jong Il demanded that a summit between the two leaders take place in Pyongyang without any actual promises of disarmament, preferring to do it “on the spot” there.

There was also the fact that Clinton much preferred to pursue an elusive peace between Israel and the Palestinians before he left office. Thus, the summit didn’t happen.

However, few people talked about how Albright and the rest of the Clinton administration prepped for the secretary of state’s visit to the hermit nation. Apparently, it was spent in part on dance moves – READ MORE

