WATCH: Rick Perry says Trump is the ‘Chosen One’ Sent by God to Lead America

In an interview on Fox News that aired over the weekend, outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry told the hosts of “Fox & Friends” that he believes President Donald Trump is a “chosen one” sent by God to lead the country at this moment in time.

“God used imperfect people all through history. King David wasn’t perfect. Saul wasn’t perfect. Solomon wasn’t perfect,” Perry told host Ed Henry, adding, “I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were.’”

He added, "If you are a believing Christian, you understand God's plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet and our government."