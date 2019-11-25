WATCH: Rev. Franklin Graham Explains There’s a ‘Demonic Origin’ to Opposing President Trump

Rev. Franklin Graham did not mince words when he appeared on the Eric Metaxas show.

He was there to discuss his charity “Samaritans Purse” and also the Chic-fil-A mess after they caved to the LGBTQ mob, but towards the end, the discussion turned to politics and Rev. Graham has some very strong (and correct) feelings on President Trump and also the people who oppose him.

Metaxas said, “It’s a very bizarre situation to be living in a country where some people seem to exist to undermine the president of the United States. It’s just a bizarre time for most Americans.”

Graham suggested there was a spiritual root to the situation: “Well, I believe it’s almost a demonic power that is trying-” – READ MORE