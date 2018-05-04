WATCH: Retired Army Col.’s Shock Video Proves Americans Need Guns, Not Gov’t Protection

While the United States goes through one of its periodic, liberal-led spasms of gun control “controversy,” a veteran Army commander with a record of Second Amendment advocacy is offering a reminder of what is actually possible in America when an unarmed man is confronted by the mob.

When Los Angeles erupted in rioting in 1992 after a jury acquitted four LAPD officers in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King, one of the most memorable clips came from a helicopter news crew that captured the near-murder of an innocent trucker who got caught up in the mayhem.

On Tuesday night, retired Army Col. Kurt Schlichter, veteran of the first Gulf War, trial lawyer and writer for the conservative website Townhall, published a video of the attack on his Twitter account with one mocking caption:

“Let’s disarm because the police can protect you.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1