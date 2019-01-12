WATCH: Residents of Navajo reservation are asked if ‘cultural appropriation’ bothers them. Leftists won’t like their answers.

Will Witt of PragerU took a recent trip to a Navajo reservation in Window Rock, Arizona, to find out from residents what they think about issues such as cultural appropriation — and what is (and isn’t) offensive to Native Americans.

Witt asked one Navajo resident what she thought about the Washington Redskins’ name, and she replied that it’s not offensive to her and that she counts herself a fan of the team.

Another resident echoed that sentiment and told Witt the Redskins team visited the reservation last year and played football with the Navajo kids. – READ MORE